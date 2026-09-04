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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / One terrorist killed in J-K’s Budgam forest gunfight, search on for another

One terrorist killed in J-K’s Budgam forest gunfight, search on for another

Army, J-K Police and CRPF launch joint search in Ashdar Gali after suspected movement from Pulwama; AK rifle recovered

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:29 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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One terrorist was killed on Friday during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police deep inside a forest area in Budgam district, officials said.

The operation was launched based on information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam, the officials said.

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Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

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“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress.” The operation is under way as the forces are still looking for another terrorist, who is believed to be holed up in the same area.

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The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter took place after a lull of many months in the Valley.

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