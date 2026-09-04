One terrorist killed in J-K’s Budgam forest gunfight, search on for another

One terrorist was killed on Friday during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police deep inside a forest area in Budgam district, officials said.

The operation was launched based on information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam, the officials said.

Advertisement

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

Advertisement

OP ASHDAR, Budgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 4, 2026

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress.” The operation is under way as the forces are still looking for another terrorist, who is believed to be holed up in the same area.

Advertisement

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter took place after a lull of many months in the Valley.