One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Srinagar, March 12
One-way traffic was restored on Tuesday on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway after it remained closed for two days.
“Vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar on Tuesday. Traffic movement will be allowed only till 11 am today after which the highway would be closed for maintenance,” Traffic Department officials said.
The highway remained closed from 10 pm on Saturday till Tuesday morning. It was closed for widening of the carriageway at Dalwas in Ramban district and for removing landslide debris at a number of places between Banihal and Ramban town.
Meanwhile, all other highways and roads connecting the landlocked Valley with other places remained closed on Tuesday also.
