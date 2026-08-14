Year after Kishtwar cloudburst claimed 93 lives, 30 families yet to find their loves ones

A year after a deadly cloudburst triggered a flashflood in Chashoti village of Kishtwar, which claimed 93 lives, the bodies of 30 victims have still not been recovered.

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It was on August 14 last year that the flashflood struck the last motorable point for the Machail Mata pilgrimage, where hundreds of devotees were having food and water at a community kitchen.

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Following a loud burst, pilgrims were suddenly confronted with gushing water carrying boulders, trees and debris, which swept people away. Hundreds of men, women and children were caught in the disaster and buried under the debris.

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The administration, in an RTI reply to activist Raman Sharma, has disclosed the official figures of those killed, missing and injured. According to the reply, 63 bodies were recovered, while 30 victims remain missing.

A total of 127 people were injured in the incident, including those rescued from beneath the debris. The RTI reply said the families of the deceased were provided Rs 4 lakh each under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms.

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Locals, Army personnel and police teams had launched large-scale rescue operations while also working to restore infrastructure in the affected area. The Army constructed roads and bridges to reconnect Chashoti with other parts of the Union Territory and provided relief to residents.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am, after the area had received nearly 90 mm of rainfall. The rainfall was highly localised, a characteristic feature of cloudburst events.

Most of those having food at makeshift tents were caught in the sudden surge of water. The narrow and steep valley further aggravated the impact of the disaster.

A study by the University of Jammu on the incident noted that the north-western Himalaya, with its distinctive topography and climate, is increasingly vulnerable to extreme hydrometeorological events, particularly cloudbursts. The study examined the nature of the event and the meteorological, geomorphic and geological factors that contributed to the high-intensity flashflood in the Chashoti nullah.

According to the study, satellite imagery, rainfall data and field assessments indicated that the cloudburst occurred around 8 km upstream of Chashoti. Sediment deposited along the left bank of the nullah contributed significantly to the flashflood.

The study noted that active landslides and debris from a lower-order stream joining from the left bank added huge quantities of sediment to the nullah. The debris, combined with significant water flow, gained momentum because of the steep gradient.

The stream channel drops around 40 metres within a kilometre upstream of Chashoti. The study said this geomorphic feature, coupled with continuous sedimentation from landslides and temporary damming at places, increased the destructive force of the debris-laden flashflood.

The Kishtwar administration had faced criticism at the time for not discontinuing the pilgrimage despite weather warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. Following the tragedy, authorities have been stopping pilgrims from proceeding soon after receiving weather advisories.