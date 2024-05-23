Online fraud cases solved, Rs 1.91 lakh recovered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

Jammu police was able to recover a sum of Rs 1.91 lakh out of the total Rs 1.98 lakh defrauded in two separate cases of online scam.

A complaint was received by the cyber cell of police regarding financial fraud of Rs 1.37 lakh in which the complainant joined a Telegram (messaging app) page and was given a task for review of hotels and restaurants. The victim invested money and was later removed from the Telegram group.

Another complaint was received regarding financial fraud in which the complainant received a call from a telecom customer care and asked to complete KYC of his SIM card. The complainant was defrauded of an amount of Rs 61,000.

“During investigation, the cyber cell started investigation which ultimately led to recovery of Rs 1.91 lakh out of total 1.98 lakh in these two separate online cybercrime complaints. Further investigation is underway,” an official informed.

#cyber crime #Jammu