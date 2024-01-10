Only 285 elected members left in J-K as term of 4,291 panchayats expires

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 9

As the five-year term of 28,000 representatives from 4,291 panchayats ended today, panchayati leaders said Jammu and Kashmir is now without elected local representatives, except for parliamentarians and District Development Council members.

Shafiq Mir, chairman of All-Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, told The Tribune that the absence of the Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir isn’t in national interest.

“Not having two tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in place is not in anyone’s interest and above all not in the national interest,” he said.

The last panchayat elections were held in November-December 2018 and municipalities had their elections in October the same year. Panchayat elections scheduled for October-November last year faced delay due to the OBC reservations following an amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act.

Mir said panchayats served as a vital link between the government and the people. He said around 26 panches and sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed by different militant groups since 2012.

“People sacrificed their lives for the Panchayati Raj Institution and the government should honour it by holding panchayat polls,” Mir said. While the positions in Block Development Councils and Panchayats have ended, five Lok Sabha MPs and 280 District Development Council members, including chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, remain as elected representatives in the Union Territory.

The newly established District Development Councils, introduced after the abrogation of Article 370, have now two years left in their term. However, Mir said that without the complete structure of the Panchayati Raj system in place, the DDCs are of no use.

There is uncertainty regarding the next elections for municipal bodies and panchayats as the Union Government plans to conduct a delimitation exercise first.

Officials are currently finalising OBC reservation details and decisions on the number of reserved Sarpanch and Panch constituencies. This exercise might take another six months.

J&K currently is without a Legislative Assembly. The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014, leading to the formation of a BJP-PDP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti. However, the coalition ended in 2018 after the BJP withdrew its support to the Mehbooba government and since then Assembly poll has not been held in J&K.

