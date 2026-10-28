‘Only one liquor shop operational in Ladakh’: Administration tells Wangchuk to refrain from rumour-mongering

The Ladakh administration on Wednesday said only one liquor shop was operational in the Union Territory, rejecting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's allegation that the administration was “pushing alcohol in Ladakh".

The statement came amid protests by women from different religious communities in Leh against the recent opening of liquor shops in the region.

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In a post on X, Wangchuk had accused Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of "constantly firing alcohol cannons" to "fight the drug menace in Ladakh".

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In a statement, the Ladakh Excise Department cautioned Wangchuk to refrain from “rumour-mongering", describing his claims as "false", "baseless" and "totally imaginary".

On the opening of liquor outlets, the administration said the new Excise Policy for 2026-27 was notified on June 1, 2026. However, following feedback and suggestions from people and social organisations, the Lieutenant Governor rolled back the policy on August 26, respecting public sentiment, it said.

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Officials said the proposal for opening wine shops under this new policy was also withdrawn, and the “auction notice issued pursuant to it, was also cancelled".

“Following the rollback, the previous Excise Policy 2025-26, notified on April 4, 2025, was restored through an order issued on August 26, 2026, and remains in force,” the departement said.

“Consequently, as on date, only ONE liquor shop is operational in the entire Ladakh as earlier it was two,” it said.

The administration said 50 liquor retail vends attached to bars with restaurants were operational across the Union Territory - 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar and two in Changthang. Two beer bars were also operational in Leh.

“Besides, nine hotels in Leh have liquor licenses, of which four had been issued this year. One hotel in Nubra had also applied and got license this year,” it said.

The statement said, “Licences are issued only to applicants meeting the prescribed norms, and are issued in accordance with the distance criteria from highways, religious institutions and educational establishments. The distance criteria has also been adopted for the licenses issued to hotels.”

The administration rejected Wangchuk’s claim that bars were being opened "in every street, locality and around schools,” saying official records contradicted his allegations that liquor shops were being opened in "every nook and corner" of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, women have been staging a sit-in at Leh’s NDS Park since last week, demanding the closure of liquor outlets over concerns that they could adversely affect the youth and the region's social fabric.

A large number of protesters join the agitation daily, while around 15 to 20 women usually remain at the site overnight despite freezing temperatures.