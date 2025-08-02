DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Op Akhal: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:34 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The cordon was strengthened and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area. Representative image/PTI file
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

The firing resumed on Saturday morning, in which one terrorist was killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are being ascertained, they said, adding that the operation is underway.

