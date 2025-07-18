Open merit students hit hard by delay in quota policy review

About a month has passed since the Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir submitted its report, which was subsequently forwarded to the Law Department for examination. However, no decision has been taken yet—much to the disappointment of general category students.

In 2024, the Union Territory administration, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, granted 10% reservation to the Pahari community, raising the total share of reserved seats across various categories to nearly 70%. This has left just 30% of seats available for open merit candidates in government jobs, triggering widespread criticism.

After coming to power, the ruling National Conference government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the grievances of affected groups.

“We are suffering because of the government’s delay. Many of us are slipping into depression because of this mess,” said Sahil Parray, a job seeker and member of a group representing open merit students in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are not asking for any privilege—just our rightful share. Is it a crime to ask for a level playing field? The system is failing us. We are deeply disappointed,” Parray remarked.

A recent report has also highlighted the alarming rise in youth unemployment in the Union Territory, which now stands at 17.4%—much higher than the national average of 10.2%.

The Baseline Survey Report 2024-25, released under the Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) initiative last month, cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 to underline the worsening unemployment scenario. The youth unemployment rate of 17.4% in J&K significantly exceeds the national figure, pointing to a serious gap in employment opportunities.

Many students have expressed concern over the continued delay in finalising the reservation policy review. “The government should conclude the review soon. The delay is only hurting general category students—we are at the receiving end,” said a student from Srinagar.

The reservation issue has also emerged as a political challenge for the ruling party. Opposition parties in the Valley have consistently criticised the government for delaying a decision. The PDP has termed it “a deliberate denial of justice.”

A senior National Conference leader on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the matter. “After assuming office, we promptly formed a panel. We are committed to ensuring justice for all,” the leader said.

In December last year, Srinagar MP and National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi led a protest in Srinagar against the reservation policy.

While students continue to wait for government action, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is also hearing the matter. “The case is still under hearing,” said Advocate Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, counsel for the petitioners. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 23.