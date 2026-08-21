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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Open merit students wait as J&K reservation review remains stuck

Open merit students wait as J&K reservation review remains stuck

Cabinet-approved recommendations await final nod as students bear the uncertainty

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A student holds a poster during a protest demanding rationalisation of reservation. File photo
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THE wait for open-merit students in Jammu and Kashmir continues to grow longer, with the long-pending reservation issue in the Union Territory yet to see any revision.

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In 2024, the Union Territory administration under the Lieutenant Governor had approved 10 per cent reservation for the Pahari community, increasing the overall reservation across various categories.

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The debate over the reservation policy has continued since the National Conference government has assumed office. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier assured the UT that the existing framework would be reviewed.

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A Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Education Minister Sakina Itoo examined the policy and submitted its report last year. Its recommendations were subsequently approved by the Cabinet and forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor’s office for final approval.

However, the issue remains unresolved, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah blaming the J&K Lok Bhavan and the Centre for the delay.

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For students, the wait is growing longer. “It is difficult and tough for the students. Those at the helm of affairs need to act faster, because it is the students who are suffering,” said a student from South Kashmir representing the general category.

The issue is now emerging as a major challenge for the Omar Abdullah government, which is already struggling to take key policy decisions amid the Union Territory’s dual-governance structure.

Abdullah last week even warned of Gen-Z-style protests if the proposal approved by his government on reservation was not acted upon. “What has happened after that, let someone tell us. Has it been approved? Let’s hope that the Gen-Z trend doesn’t spill over here as well,” Omar told reporters. “We would not be responsible for that. We have done our job.”

Referring to the L-G and the Union government, Omar Abdullah said it was not appropriate to keep the approvals of the Cabinet’s decisions under wraps.

National Conference rebel MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi this week urged students to gather the strength and stand for their rights. “I know you, my dear students and youth, have so many issues and you are not being heard. But don’t be hopeless, don’t feel helpless. Just gather the strength and stand for your rights. I will be there with you,” he said in a post on X.

The MP said the recent resistance and struggle by students in Delhi and Jharkhand “for their genuine rights” and the outcome of their “collective and sustained struggle” proved that no power could push people into darkness if they stood united and acted with conviction.

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