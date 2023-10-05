Operation to trace terrorists in Rajouri enters Day 3

Jammu, October 4
The search operation to track two or three terrorists hiding in the forest area of Broh in Kalakote of Rajouri entered the third day on Wednesday. Even as a large-scale cordon has been laid in the area, no contact has been established with the terrorists.
The cordon-and-search operation started early on Monday when inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in the forest area. The search operation turned into an encounter in the evening when terrorists started indiscriminate firing, injuring three soldiers.
While there was no communication or update by the Army and the police on the third day, an official informed that the search operation had been going on in an area spanning several kilometres.
