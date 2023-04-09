Oppn has to unite to win polls: Farooq

PTI

Anantnag, April 8

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said Opposition parties would have to unite if they wanted to win elections against the BJP. The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar also said discussions were going on and “I can see good results coming on the unity front (at the national level)”.

“Alliance is the only thing which will unite us. We cannot fight individually. That is why even the Opposition parties at the national level are trying to find ways to unite so that we can win the elections,” Abdullah said in response to a question by reporters at Larnoo in Anantnag district.