Oppn must unite to fight LS polls, says Mehbooba

PTI

Srinagar, March 23

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said all opposition parties will have to unite to give a formidable fight to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but she expressed doubts about such an alliance coming into existence.

In an interview, the former J&K CM said a grand alliance needed to have the Congress as its nucleus but the BJP had been dividing the opposition camp to ensure that it didn’t happen.

She also questioned the silence of Samajwadi Party leader Akhikesh Yadav and BSP’s Mayawati. “Until opposition parties come together, I don’t think there is going to be a formidable opposition to the BJP. (But), are they in a position to come together with this ED, NIA and other agencies at their throat? Look at Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati. They are not saying anything. Why are they silent?” she asked. The PDP president said that with agencies after various politicians, “I have my own doubts if the opposition parties can come together”.