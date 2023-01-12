Jammu: Opposition targets admn over power cuts

Jammu, January 11
With the government announcing official power curtailment schedule amid peak winter season in Jammu, Opposition parties have come down heavily on the government, mocking its winter preparation claims.
Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd announced a power curtailment schedule that came into effect from Tuesday. Many areas will have over five-hour power cut.
Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, media coordinator of the Apni Party, said power cuts during winter season had made it clear that the administration of J&K was not even able to get adequate electricity from the Centre.
National Conference’s (NC) Ramban president Sajjad Shaheen said erratic power supply had been causing several problems to the people.
The Dogra Front and Shiv Sena took out a protest rally in Jammu. They said people were forced to burn wood for keeping their houses warm.
