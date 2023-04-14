Opposition brought India bad name on foreign land, says minister

PTI

Jammu, April 13

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday slammed the Opposition for bringing a “bad name” to India by levelling allegations abroad against the Prime Minister and his government. He said people had full faith in Narendra Modi.

The Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries also criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging, “Gandhi Parivar feels they are above law.”

“It is not about united opposition but about united people of this country. Today, people have full faith in PM Narendra Modi and his government,” Pal told reporters after the inauguration of the Rozgar mela by the PM through videoconferencing. “People have seen their governance (Congress alliance) for 10 years. They have seen how they have destroyed this country in those 10 years and brought bad name to Indians across the globe as their ministers had gone to jail in big scams. They brought down the dignity of this country in the world. There was loot everywhere,” he added.

Reacting to remarks of Rahul Gandhi on Rozgar mela, he said, “It is a good thought to amuse the heart. He can say anything. But PM Modi is taking every step with a commitment. He ensures every work is completed in a time-bound manner."

The minister said the Opposition only blamed the government and levelled allegations against it.