Opposition gears up to corner Omar govt as J&K Assembly session begins on Sept 21

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is set for an eventful Autumn Session beginning Monday in Srinagar, with opposition parties preparing to target the Omar Abdullah-led Government over unemployment, shortages in key public services and issues related to governance and accountability.

The session will comprise seven sittings spread over 10 days, from September 21 to September 30.

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Proceedings on the opening day will begin with obituary references to former ministers Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan.

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Justice Hasnain Masoodi, MLA and Chairman of the House Committee on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), will table the committee’s report on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Centrally-sponsored scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. The committee was constituted on April 9 last year.

Minister Javid Ahmad Dar will also introduce a Bill seeking amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, including the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999, and provisions relating to the transition of self-reliant cooperatives under the existing legal framework.

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Political parties are expected to raise a host of issues during the session, with the opposition particularly focusing on what it describes as the National Conference government’s failure to fulfil key electoral promises.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said the party, despite being an alliance partner of the National Conference, would continue to raise issues of public importance in the Assembly.

“We have discussed our course of action during the Congress Legislature Party meeting. Questions will be raised by both the ruling side and the Opposition. We are in alliance, but we also have a principled stand and will not hesitate to raise people’s issues,” Karra said.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma has also held consultations with delegations representing trade unions, transport operators, professionals and medical associations ahead of the session.

According to Sharma, public concerns relating to staff shortages in schools and hospitals, damaged roads, employment, civic amenities and basic infrastructure require urgent governmental intervention.

He alleged that the National Conference-led Government had repeatedly cited a lack of powers while responding to several public grievances over the past two years.

Sharma also highlighted issues concerning daily wagers, technical assistants, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and National Health Mission employees, saying their demands regarding job security, remuneration and regularisation deserve immediate attention.

Meanwhile, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather recently chaired a meeting of the All-Party and Business Advisory Committee to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of House proceedings.

“People are closely watching the proceedings of the Assembly and expect their elected representatives to raise issues of public importance. This places a great responsibility on every member. It is imperative that all members maintain the dignity, discipline and decorum of the House,” the Speaker said.

The session is expected to witness intense debates as both the Treasury and Opposition benches seek to highlight issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.