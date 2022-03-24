Opposition not committed to J&K's development, alleges Piyush Goyal

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The government on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition had no commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and their “discrimination” against the Union Territory continued as before.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made the allegations in the Lok Sabha after an MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Hasnain Masoodi, could not properly ask a supplementary question during the Question Hour due to the protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over the fuel price hike. “This shows their (Opposition) commitment towards J&K. The Congress and its allies have been discriminating against J&K for years and they are doing the same even now. They are not allowing a J&K MP to ask a question,” Goyal said.

However, the unrelenting Opposition continued its protests in the Well of the House. The Lok Sabha at that time was taking up a question related to the Ministry of Textiles, headed by Goyal.

Discrimination The Congress and its allies have been discriminating against J&K for years and they are doing the same even now. —Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce Minister Shown their place People have shown the Opposition its place in the recent elections in five states. They (Opposition) have no right to protest. —Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Earlier, when the Opposition started the sloganeering against the government for the fuel price hike for the second consecutive day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said people had shown the Opposition its place in the recently held Assembly elections in five states. “They (Opposition) have no right to protest,” he said.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-a-half month hiatus in rate revision. —