Opposition parties on verge of extinction: BJP's UT chief

PTI

Jammu, November 8

The political existence of opposition parties in J&K is on the verge of extinction, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday and asserted that the saffron party will sweep next year’s Lok Sabha elections in UT.

Raina, the BJP’s UT chief, made the statement during the party’s ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’ at Kot village in the Raipur Domana mandal here.

“Fearing defeat in the elections, the opposition parties are making false statements and targeting the BJP on one pretext or the other. But the fact is their political existence is on the verge of extinction,” he said.

