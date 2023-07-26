Opposition questions Centre’s plan to amend J&K Reorganisation Act

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 25

The Union Government is gearing up to introduce a Bill in Parliament to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, with the aim of reserving three seats in the Assembly for Kashmiri migrants and refugees from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK). The proposed Bill is drawing mixed reactions from political parties in J&K with some expressing concerns over the potential subversion of public mandate.

Undermines SC authority The move undermines the ongoing proceedings of Article 370 and the J&K Re-organisation Act in the Supreme Court. Suhail Bukhari, PDP spokesperson

As per the documents accessed, the Bill outlines the nomination of three MLAs – two from the Kashmiri migrant community and one from the displaced persons of PoJK – into the UT's legislative Assembly. From 1957 to 2002, one or two Kashmiri Pandits were elected to the J&K Assembly even during the armed conflict that began in 1989.

The crucial question raised by political parties is whether or not the Lieutenant Governor will consult the council of ministers or the chief minister before making these nominations. The BJP asserts that the Bill's purpose is to preserve the political rights of these communities and foster their social and economic development.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the BJP intended to exploit the proposed reservation for electoral gains in the region. He criticised the provision granting the L-G the authority to nominate individuals, emphasizing that this should be the prerogative of the elected government and not an unelected representative from Delhi.

PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said it undermined the ongoing proceedings of Article 370 and the J&K Re-organisation Act in the Supreme Court. People’s Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said the nomination should be carried out on the advice of the council of ministers.

Political analyst Zaffar Choudhary argued that allowing the L-G to nominate MLAs before a floor test could influence the balance of power and unfairly impact the public mandate. MY Tarigami, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said exclusive seats should have been carved out for Pandits and PoJK refugees during the delimitation process. “The nominated members will be representatives of the L-G rather than their communities. If they were so concerned about their political rights, they should have given them the right to elect their representatives,” Tarigami said.

