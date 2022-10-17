Kashmiri Pandit orchardist cremated amid sloganeering against Pakistan

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 16

Emotions, along with anger, ran high during the cremation of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat (orchardist) in Jammu on Sunday. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday. The cremation at the Bantalab cremation ground took place in presence of hundreds of members of the community besides his family members amid sloganeering against Pakistan as well as the UT administration for failing to protect Hindus in Kashmir.

Situation Fearful Employees have been seeking their transfer from Kashmir. Bhat’s killing has further instilled fear among the employees. -- Naresh Bhagat, all Jammu-based reserved category employees’ ASSN Separate UT needed There is a need to complete the re-organisation of J&K that started in 2019. A separate UT should be carved out for Pandits. -- Kuldeep Raina, General secretary, Panun Kashmir

Kin mourn at the funeral ceremony in Jammu on Sunday. PTI

An emotional Shriya (Bhat’s daughter) was seen kissing the body, bidding him adieu, while other family members, mainly women, were seen wailing inconsolably. Apart from a sense of fear, anger was also visible among the community members who have witnessed many such killings in the recent past.

Bhat who was killed while going to his orchard in Shopian had sent his family to Jammu two years ago. Vijay Bhat, a mourner, said the government had completely failed in containing the Pakistani terrorists who were killing Kashmiri Hindus one after another. “The government which claims to be the protector of the Hindus’ rights has miserably failed in J&K,” said Bhat.

The body of Puran Krishan Bhat reached his home in Muthi area of Jammu late on Saturday evening after which Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Jammu DC Avny Lavasa and ADGP Mukesh Singh reached his home. While talking to mediapersons, Ramesh Kumar said the government would help the family of the deceased in every possible manner.

A prominent organisation of Kashmiri Pandits—Panun Kashmir—said there was a need to complete the re-organisation of J&K that started in 2019. Its general secretary Kuldeep Raina said half-hearted measures would not be able to protect the Hindus in Kashmir and there was a need to carve out a Union Territory from Kashmir exclusively for Pandits.

Kashmir-based Dalit employees, who have been protesting for months in Jammu for their relocation from the Valley, also extended support to the family of the slain Pandit. The All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees’ Association paid floral tribute to Puran Krishan Bhat at their protest site in Jammu.

Naresh Bhagat, a member of the organisation and employed in Fisheries Department, Anantnag, said the killing of Hindus was going on but the government was not transferring the non-local employees out of the region.

“We have been demanding for over five months that non-local employees be relocated to safer parts of Jammu region. While Bhat was not an employee, his killing has further instilled fear among the employees who have already fled the Valley and have been protesting in Jammu,” Bhagat added.

