Organic walnut harvest begins in Kathua’s Bani hills

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The walnuts are cultivated using traditional methods and are regarded by local farmers as a product of natural farming. After harvesting, the walnuts are cleaned and sun-dried for around five to six days before being sent to the market for sale.

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For farmers in Bani, walnut cultivation is more than just a crop; it represents a year’s hard work and remains an important source of livelihood.

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Speaking to media, farmer Madan Lal said he had been involved in horticulture for nearly 30 years. He owns around 100 walnut trees, primarily of the Hamdan and Suleman varieties, and produces walnuts every year, with his total yield sometimes reaching 50,000 walnuts.

“Walnut farming has been an important source of income for me,” he said.

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Lal added that he draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s references to farmers and horticulture during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, saying the Prime Minister’s words have encouraged him to continue moving forward in the sector.

Another farmer, Adil, said he eagerly awaits the walnut harvesting season every year.

“We eagerly await the time when the walnuts ripen on the trees and harvesting can begin,” he said. Adil said that after the walnuts are harvested, they are thoroughly cleaned and sun-dried for five to six days before being taken to the market.

He said cultivating walnuts gives him a deep sense of happiness and pride, particularly when he sees the crop on the trees. “For me, it is not merely a crop but the fruit of a year’s hard work and a reflection of my deep connection with the land,” he said.

District Horticulture Officer Mohammad Shakeel said around 3,000 families in the Bani area of Kathua are engaged in walnut production and depend significantly on the crop for their livelihood.

He said that although a single walnut fetches around Rs 3 in the market, walnut trees take considerable time to mature and begin bearing fruit. “Once a tree reaches full productivity, it can generate an income of approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per season,” Shakeel said.

He highlighted the region’s significant potential for walnut cultivation and said the Horticulture Department was working continuously to encourage farmers and promote the sector.

Shakeel added that the department had been working on the ‘Chandler’ walnut variety for the past two years. He described Chandler as a premium-quality variety with considerable potential for farmers in the region in the future.