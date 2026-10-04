Organisational responsibilities may change, not core values: BJP leader BL Santhosh

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Saturday said organisational responsibilities may change with time, but the core duties, values and commitment of a dedicated worker remain unchanged.

He said the organisation’s mission is larger than any individual and every activist must continuously work on self-development while contributing to the strengthening of the party.

Advertisement

Santhosh was addressing a Samman Samaroh organised at the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, to honour Tarun Chugh for his nearly six years of service as J&K BJP in-charge and Ashok Koul for his 14 years as J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation).

Advertisement

Tarun Chugh has now been assigned responsibilities as National Office In-charge, Rajya Sabha member and Gujarat BJP in-charge, while Ashok Koul has returned to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Congratulating Chugh, Santhosh said organisational assignments help individuals develop their personality, experience and leadership abilities. Referring to Koul’s long stint as an RSS pracharak and BJP organisation leader in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the transfer reflected the larger organisational objective.

Advertisement

“Responsibilities may change, but the basic duties do not,” Santhosh said, wishing Koul good health and success in his future assignments.

He urged party workers to focus on strengthening the organisation while simultaneously developing themselves and avoiding attachment to individuals or positions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed sustained struggles for nationalist and social causes, with BJP workers making significant sacrifices during difficult periods.

He credited the Narendra Modi-led government with putting Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development and described Koul as a committed organisation leader who strengthened the BJP’s base in Jammu and expanded its footprint across Kashmir.

Acknowledging the party’s achievements, Chugh said there was still considerable work to be done and called upon activists to continue working with dedication.

Koul, while recounting his journey since joining the RSS in 1974, spoke about serving the organisation in various capacities as a pracharak. He recalled continuing his organisational responsibilities despite suffering a serious accident.

He advised workers to keep learning, develop patience, courage, endurance and perseverance, and focus not only on achieving organisational goals but also on their own personal growth as committed activists.