Outfit seeks law varsities in Jammu, Kashmir

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has demanded the establishment of national law universities in both Kashmir and Jammu, asserting that such institutions should serve the entire Union Territory in a “balanced and inclusive manner.”

In a statement, SBSP state president Vivek Bali said that higher education institutions of national importance must be developed in both regions to ensure equal access for students. Drawing a comparison with AIIMS, Bali said that just as premier medical institutions are set up to cater to broader regional needs, a national law university should also follow the same principle. “A law university is meant for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. Establishing it in only one region defeats the idea of balanced development,” he said.

The SBSP appealed to the administration to take concrete steps towards establishing national law universities in both Jammu and Kashmir.