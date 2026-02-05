DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Outfit seeks law varsities in Jammu, Kashmir

Outfit seeks law varsities in Jammu, Kashmir

States such institutions should serve the entire UT in balanced and inclusive manner

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has demanded the establishment of national law universities in both Kashmir and Jammu, asserting that such institutions should serve the entire Union Territory in a “balanced and inclusive manner.”

Advertisement

In a statement, SBSP state president Vivek Bali said that higher education institutions of national importance must be developed in both regions to ensure equal access for students. Drawing a comparison with AIIMS, Bali said that just as premier medical institutions are set up to cater to broader regional needs, a national law university should also follow the same principle. “A law university is meant for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. Establishing it in only one region defeats the idea of balanced development,” he said.

Advertisement

The SBSP appealed to the administration to take concrete steps towards establishing national law universities in both Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts