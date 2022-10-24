Outreach programme to focus on drug menace

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 23

With the J&K administration set to launch the fourth edition of Back to Village (B2V) programme for delivery of governance at the doorstep, the focus of the event this time will be on self-employment and drug abuse. B2V will start from October 27 and continue till 31.

B2V is preceded by a 10-day Jan Abhiyan programme, which started on October 15 and will continue till October 26. As part of the Jan Abhiyan, every department has prepared a ‘to-do list’ which directly impacts the public and which the department will achieve or complete by the end of B2V.

L-G Manoj Sinha has already directed the district administrations to ensure youth are supported for self-employment during B2V that will include provision of loans under various schemes.

As per information, 4,500 officials will travel to the villages and spend at least two days and a night in every panchayat to understand the problems and discuss solutions. The government is expecting that at least two lakh certificates and documents of various kinds will be issued besides resolution of over 5,000 grievances. As many as 1,000 awareness camps, especially on drug abuse, will be organised.

Principal Secretary (Information) Rohit Kansal informed that each department had to select few deliverables and schemes to be saturated before the programme. “Thirty-five departments have been given specific targets,” he said.

