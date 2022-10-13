Outsiders should not be given voting rights, says ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad

ANI

Anantnag, October 12

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said those who were outsiders should not be allowed to cast their vote in the Union Territory.

“Only local voters should be allowed. They can vote in their states in a sealed envelope as per the system. The importance of voting in Jammu and Kashmir has been that only locals vote - be it Jammu or Kashmir,” said the chief of the newly announced Democratic Azad Party.

The Jammu administration on Tuesday issued an order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The purpose of the certificate of residence is to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti attacked the government stating that the value of the vote of a Jammu and Kashmir voter would be finished.

She further said this law was not applied anywhere in the country except in Jammu and Kashmir and the “BJP wants to eradicate the original citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and settle the outsiders.”