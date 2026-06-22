Outsourcing jobs row escalates as BJP, PDP target NC govt

A day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) targeted the National Conference over alleged discrepancies in recruitment through outsourcing, the BJP launched a fresh attack against the NC accusing it of “legitimising the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments”.

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Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma asserted that government jobs should be filled through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

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The outsourcing of the government jobs has become a new political flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir as PDP and BJP have accused the ruling NC of ignoring the sentiments of the unemployed youth of the UT in filling the jobs.

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Sunil Sharma said that this practice reduces opportunities for educated youth seeking government employment through competitive examinations and established recruitment agencies.

He clarified that the BJP is not opposed to employment generation but strongly objects to the government’s growing reliance on outsourcing arrangements.

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“There should be a proper recruitment mechanism where educated youth get jobs on the basis of their ability and talent,” he said.

Sharma alleged that the National Conference has made the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments appear legitimate, adding that deserving candidates should be selected through a fair and transparent process.

He further said that government jobs must be filled through recognised recruitment bodies and competitive examinations to ensure equal opportunities for aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP chief spokesperson Mehboob Beg had on Saturday raised questions over the government’s intent to engage private recruitment agencies despite the government having its own institutions like J&K Services Selection Board and the J&K Public Service Commission.

Beg questioned the need by the government to hire these private agencies. He also demanded that names of the agencies hired by the government should be disclosed for transparency.

J&K minister Sakina Itoo however said that the concept of outsourcing was introduced by the previous governments and not by the present regime.

“I would like to clarify that the concept of outsourcing has not been brought in by this government. When I visited New Delhi, I even talked to the Union Minister that instead of outsourcing, we should provide regular jobs to the youth,” she said.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of International Yoga Day celebrations at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Itoo said that the concept of outsourcing was introduced in J&K by those who are criticising it now.

“The future of the youth of J&K should not be destroyed by misleading them and lying to them about jobs they are getting,” she said.