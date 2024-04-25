Over 1.5K healthcare staff to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

PTI

Jammu, April 24

More than 1,500 healthcare staff, including specialist doctors, will be deployed for the upcoming pilgrimage to 3,880m-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Wednesday.

Two 100-bedded hospitals, one each at Chandanwari-Pahalgam and Baltal, along with more than 100 medical centres would be set up from Lakhanpur to the cave shrine for the benefit of pilgrims.

A total of 55 medical centres, including six base hospitals with 100-bedded hospital each at Baltal and Chandanwari, 11 medical aid centres, 12 emergency aid centres, 26 oxygen booths and 15 on-route facilities would be set up by the Directorate of Health Services.

