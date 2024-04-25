Over 1.5K healthcare staff to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, April 24
More than 1,500 healthcare staff, including specialist doctors, will be deployed for the upcoming pilgrimage to 3,880m-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Wednesday.
Two 100-bedded hospitals, one each at Chandanwari-Pahalgam and Baltal, along with more than 100 medical centres would be set up from Lakhanpur to the cave shrine for the benefit of pilgrims.
A total of 55 medical centres, including six base hospitals with 100-bedded hospital each at Baltal and Chandanwari, 11 medical aid centres, 12 emergency aid centres, 26 oxygen booths and 15 on-route facilities would be set up by the Directorate of Health Services.
