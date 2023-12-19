Over 10 health facilities switch to digital payment

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 18

The public hospitals throughout J&K are embracing digital payment facilities, poised to redefine the patient care by significantly reducing the time between service delivery and payment receipt.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), at the forefront of this transformative initiative, has mandated hospital administrators to integrate QR codes, ushering in a new era of efficiency and transparency in healthcare transactions.

Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director, ABDM, J&K, emphasised the pivotal role of digital payments, revealing that approximately 10 healthcare institutions had already implemented this progressive facility. “The integration of digital payment facility aims to streamline and expedite payment processes for patients. Hospital leaders are tasked with establishing digital payment avenues, including QR codes for UPI payments and provisions for debit/credit card transactions through point of sale (PoS) machines,” explained Dr Khan.

Despite previous efforts to simplify payments, cash transactions persisted in healthcare facilities, prompting the ABDM’s directive. This move seamlessly aligns with the broader Digital India platform, seeking to digitize citizen-centric government services comprehensively. Applauded for its transformative impact, this initiative alleviates the need for patients or their attendants to navigate to ATMs for cash transactions before settling payments at hospitals.

A patient at Children Hospital, Bemina, expressed optimism, saying, “The cashier at the ticket counter often cites lack of change, leading to delays. This new facility promises transparency and time savings.” However, challenges persist, and the transition to digital payments is met with both enthusiasm and skepticism. Some argue that this shift may inadvertently exclude segments of the population unfamiliar with or lacking access to digital platforms, potentially exacerbating healthcare inequalities.

