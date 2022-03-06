Over 100 stranded passengers airlifted in J&K

Jammu, March 5

As many as 102 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between J&K and Ladakh on Saturday, an official said.

Two AN-32 aircraft of the IAF, also known as the Kargil Courier, operated and airlifted a total of 50 passengers between Jammu and Kargil and 52 between Srinagar and Kargil in different sorties, chief coordinator for the service Aamir Ali said.

He said 39 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 11 from Kargil to Jammu, while 40 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 12 from Kargil to Srinagar.

The IAF operates its C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift passengers stranded between J&K and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway since January owing to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been restored after remaining suspended for 12 hours as rolling stones from a hillock in Ramban district damaged a steel tunnel. The traffic from both sides of the strategic highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was restored around 2 pm.

Over 1,000 stranded trucks and some passenger vehicles are being cleared, officials said. Shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway extensively damaged the steel tunnel near Panthiyal in the early hours of Saturday, forcing suspension of the traffic. The restoration work was hampered by the falling rocks at regular intervals. — PTI

Traffic resumes after 12 hours