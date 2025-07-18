Over 1,000 job vacancies announced in Ladakh

The Leh and Kargil districts have announced over 1,000 vacancies in different government departments, bringing hope to the unemployed youth of Ladakh.

While the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (LAHDSSRB) has invited online applications for 534 district cadre posts in various departments, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (LAHDC-KSSRB) has announced the recruitment of 474 district cadre posts.

This major recruitment drive opens up opportunities for a wide section of aspirants in the region. The district cadre posts have been officially advertised, and applications are invited as per the notification issued by the respective boards.

LAHDC Leh chairman Tashi Gyalson expressed pleasure in sharing the update and stated, “I’m pleased to inform all aspirants that the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board has notified 534 various district cadre posts across departments. My best wishes to all the candidates, may you make the most of this opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Ladakh.”

A statement by Kargil administration read, “In a major step toward youth empowerment and employment generation, the LAHDC-KSSRB has announced the recruitment of 474 district cadre posts. This much-awaited recruitment aims to strengthen the district administration while offering diverse job opportunities to the local populace”.

The opening date for online application is July 25 while the last date to apply is August 24.