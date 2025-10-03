DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 1,100 dengue cases reported in Jammu region; MC starts fogging

Over 1,100 dengue cases reported in Jammu region; MC starts fogging

JMC Commissioner urged residents to keep surroundings clean, avoid stagnant water, and use mosquito nets

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
L-G Manoj Sinha takes part in a cleanliness drive in Reasi.
Dengue cases have been rising the past fortnight, with Jammu recording the highest number of cases in the region, officials said. So far this year, over 1,100 cases have been reported across the Jammu region, which is slightly lower than last year, they said.

Health officials pointed out that heavy rains and waterlogging have created conditions for mosquito breeding. “Water is stagnating in several places, which is leading to mosquito growth,” they said.

“There has been an increasing trend of dengue cases in Jammu region,” health department officials said.

Jammu is undergoing intense citywide thermal fogging and spraying by the Jammu Municipal Corporation to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“Safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens is the foremost priority of the Jammu Municipal Corporation,” JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said, emphasising the need for sustained and coordinated efforts at all levels.

Yadav directed field teams to intensify operations in sensitive, waterlogged and densely populated areas where the risk of mosquito breeding remains high.

He appealed to residents to extend their cooperation by keeping their surroundings clean, avoiding water stagnation in household containers, overhead tanks and open drains and by covering stored water properly.

He further advised people to adopt preventive practices such as using mosquito nets, repellents and wearing full-sleeved clothing to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

Doctors of the health department also urged people to use mosquito repellents and wear full-sleeved shirts to protect themselves from mosquito bites, adding that mosquitoes breed in stagnant water that accumulates during the monsoon.

The highest number of 460 cases has been reported from Jammu district, followed by Kathua with 342 cases. The cases are showing a rising trend particularly in Jammu and Kathua, they said.

As per official data, 105 cases have been reported in Udhampur, followed by 98 in Samba, 21 in Reasi, 42 in Rajouri, 12 in Poonch and 13 in Doda. Though fewer in these districts, numbers are rising steadily, they added.

So far in 2025, 15,087 tests have been conducted, yielding 1,105 positives till September 30, they said.

In comparison, 14,112 tests had been carried out by the same date in 2024, when 1,876 cases were recorded — indicating a lower positivity rate this year.

J&K recorded approximately 7,000 dengue cases in 2024, while 2023 saw 6,403 cases and 10 deaths. The year 2022 recorded the highest ever, 8,269 cases with 18 deaths. Earlier years saw lower figures, including just two cases in 2009, zero in 2010, and gradual increases in subsequent years, as per official data.

