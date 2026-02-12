Over 12.36 L smart meters installed across UT: Omar

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that more than 12.36 lakh smart meters have been installed across the Union Territory, with work being executed through multiple agencies under centrally sponsored schemes.

In a written reply to a question by People’s Democratic Party MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the total number of smart meters installed across the Union Territory stands at 12,36,507. “Besides, 1,600 smart feeder meters have also been installed on 11 KV feeders across ten districts of the Jammu division,” he said.

Sharing district-wise details, he said that under the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), 6,27,492 smart meters have been installed in the Jammu division. These include 3,04,468 in Jammu, 58,707 in Samba, 57,320 in Udhampur, 22,591 in Doda, 39,237 in Kathua, 8,742 in Kishtwar, 24,902 in Poonch, 24,870 in Ramban, 25,674 in Reasi and 60,981 in Rajouri.

In the Kashmir division, Omar Abdullah said 6,09,015 smart meters have been installed under the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL). These include 2,39,147 in Srinagar, 37,009 in Budgam, 15,427 in Ganderbal, 33,728 in Bandipora, 87,732 in Baramulla, 24,839 in Kupwara, 50,322 in Pulwama, 18,272 in Shopian, 77,943 in Anantnag and 24,596 in Kulgam.

The Chief Minister said the Rural Electrification Corporation Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has been nominated as the Project Implementation Agency by the Ministry of Power and will execute smart metering works for JPDCL and KPDCL under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

He added that under JPDCL, PMDP Phase-I was awarded to Techno Electric Limited, while Phase-II Lot-A was awarded to Anvil Cables and Lot-B to Techno Electric Ltd. RDSS works in JPDCL have been awarded to Genus Power Solutions Ltd.

Similarly, under KPDCL, PMDP Phase-I and Phase-II works have been awarded to Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd., Gurugram, while Phase-II Lot-A has been allotted to Anvil Cables, Kolkata.

He clarified that the smart meters being installed in Jammu and Kashmir are not exclusive to the Union Territory and conform to standardised designs and technical specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which are followed across the country.