Over 2,000 saplings planted in Ladakh

Jammu, March 22

The Army undertook a tree plantation drive in Ladakh on International Forest Day to commemorate the silver jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ this year.

The plantation drive, undertaken at Durbuk and Shyok villages, is aimed at preserving and strengthening the ecosystem in Ladakh. It was organised by the Dah Division in collaboration with the Forest Department, Ladakh, under the banner ‘Plant a Tree, Plant Hope’.

“Residents of both the villages were spontaneously forthcoming and welcomed the initiative through active participation in the event. Around 2,000 saplings of different varieties were planted. Only those varieties were selected that can exist in harsh weather conditions peculiar to the region. The plantation drive will not only improve the green cover in the region, but also help in stabilising the soil and enhancing the oxygen levels substantially,” an Army spokesperson said.

He said the plantation drive in addition to remembering the valour and supreme sacrifice of brave soldiers in the Kargil war, demonstrated, the resolve of the populace in supporting the Army in all spheres. “Such actions would go a long way in further cementing the bond between the Army and residents. The drive will also give a major boost to improving the regional ecology. The initiative conveys the message, ‘Each One, Plant One’, harping upon the responsibility of all citizens for improving environment,” the spokesperson said.

