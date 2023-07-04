over 20,000 pay obeisance at amarnath shrine

- A fresh batch of 4,758 pilgrims left the Jammu base camp for the Amarnath shrine on Monday.
- So far, over 20,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine.
- Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh takes stock of security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban.
