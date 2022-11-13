Over 20 injured in bus accident in Jammu

Jammu: More than 20 persons were injured after a bus skidded off road and rolled down into a gorge on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday evening, officials said. The incident took place near Makhian morh in Akhnoor. All of the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital, officials added. PTI
LeT militants booked for threatening journalists
Srinagar: The police on Saturday filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and one of its offshoots—The Resistance Front—for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir. The groups had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the Valley terming their acts “traitorous”.
