Over 200 in 12-14 year age group get jabbed in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, adviser to L-G, launched the vaccination drive for 12-14-year olds at Gandhi Nagar Hospital on Wednesday. More than 200 students were jabbed. OC

Jammu varsity to have cyber security lab

Jammu: The University of Jammu signed an MoU on Wednesday for a Centre of Excellence Lab for Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics Solutions. The laboratory will be set up at the PG Department of Computer Science and IT.