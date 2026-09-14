Over 23,000 cases amicably settled, disposed of in 3rd National Lok Adalat in J&K

The 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year was organised across the Union Territory in an endeavour to promote access to justice through swift, cost-effective and amicable resolution of disputes, the spokesperson said.

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He said the Lok Adalat was organised by the J&K Legal Services Authority under the patronage of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority; under the leadership of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority; and with the guidance of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice emphasised the transformative role of Lok Adalats in the justice delivery system.

"Lok Adalat is not just a mechanism for resolving disputes, it is a platform that creates a win-win situation for all parties involved. It saves time, reduces litigation costs, and fosters goodwill. I encourage the public to actively participate in this initiative for peaceful, timely, and amicable settlements. Justice through Lok Adalats strengthens the very foundation of participatory and compassionate justice," he said.

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The Lok Adalat covered a wide range of matters, including Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque dishonour cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery matters, commercial disputes and compoundable criminal offences, the spokesperson said.

He said the Chief Justice along with Justice Kumar jointly inaugurated the 3rd National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex here.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also accorded to the Chief Justice.

Later, the Chief Justice and Executive Chairman visited different Lok Adalat Benches and interacted with the presiding officers, members of the Benches, advocates and litigants.

They appreciated the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat and witnessed the settlement of cases at the Benches.

MACT compensation cheques were also distributed among eligible claimants on the occasion, extending timely relief to the beneficiaries.

According to the information received from various Legal Services Institutions across J&K, the spokesperson said 32,908 cases were taken up by 163 Benches during the day-long National Lok Adalat, out of which 23,213 cases were amicably settled and disposed of, involving a total settlement and compensation of Rs 1,76,22,29,397.

The settled matters included motor accident claims, civil and criminal matters, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, land matters, family disputes, cheque dishonour cases and bank recovery matters among others, he said.