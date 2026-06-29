Over 3.7 tonnes of seized narcotic drugs destroyed in Samba

Over 3.7 tonnes of narcotic drugs, including 1.318 kg of heroin seized by police in Udhampur, have been destroyed at a designated disposal facility in Samba district, police said on Sunday.

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District Drug Disposal Committee (DDDC), Udhampur, under the chairmanship of the Senior Superintendent of Police, successfully destroyed the narcotics in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, a police spokesman said.

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He said the destruction was carried out through scientific incineration at a facility in Vijaypur area of Samba on June 20 and 27, following all statutory legal formalities and in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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The destroyed narcotics also include nearly 3,696 kg poppy straw, over 71 kg charas, over 21,965 units of banned capsules and tablets, 18 kg cannabis and 885 grams of ganja, the spokesman said.

He said the destruction of seized narcotics is a significant step towards preventing their re-circulation into society and reflects the unwavering resolve of Udhampur police to eradicate the drug menace.