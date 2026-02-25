Over 3.89L cases pending in UT courts, Jammu tops list

Subordinate courts across Jammu and Kashmir are burdened with 3,89,210 pending cases as of January-end, with criminal matters accounting for nearly two-thirds of the backlog and more than 58,000 cases pending for over five years, official data shows.

According to figures placed in a recent legislative response, 2,40,718 cases (62 per cent) relate to criminal litigation, while 1,48,492 are civil. Criminal proceedings exceed civil disputes by more than 92,000 cases.

The pendency spans 232 district and other lower courts across the Union Territory. Jammu district accounts for the highest backlog at 77,992 cases, followed by Srinagar at 62,785. Together, the two districts contribute nearly one-third of the total pendency.

Year-wise distribution indicates that 2,38,373 cases, over 60 per cent, are less than one year old, reflecting a sustained inflow of fresh litigation. However, legacy cases continue to weigh on the system. As many as 36,849 cases are pending for three to five years, 25,746 for five to seven years and 20,732 for seven to ten years