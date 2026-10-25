Over 30 cases heard as CAT holds circuit sitting in Leh

The Jammu Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) held a circuit sitting at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Melongthang, Leh, on Saturday, hearing and disposing of more than 30 cases pertaining to applicants and petitioners from Ladakh.

A spokesperson for the Ladakh Administration said the sitting continued the established practice of taking the justice delivery system closer to the people of the Union Territory.

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The circuit bench was presided over by Sanjeev Gupta, Member (Judicial), and Pragya Sahay Saksena, Member (Administrative).

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The sitting was exclusively devoted to cases involving applicants and petitioners from Ladakh, providing them an opportunity to access justice closer to home.

At the commencement of the proceedings, the tribunal members were accorded a traditional welcome with khataks. The spokesperson said the welcome reflected Ladakh’s customary hospitality.

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The proceedings were conducted smoothly with the cooperation of the Bench, the Bar, litigants and officials from the concerned departments, the spokesperson added.

More than 30 cases were heard and disposed of during the sitting. The spokesperson said appropriate relief was granted to aggrieved parties in several cases in accordance with the law.

A large number of advocates, departmental law officers, applicants, petitioners and other stakeholders attended the proceedings. The initiative was appreciated for enabling litigants to participate in tribunal hearings in Leh itself.

The spokesperson said the Law Department organised such circuit sittings at least twice a year to facilitate access to justice for Ladakh residents, particularly in view of the region’s difficult terrain and the considerable distance involved in travelling to Jammu.

The circuit sitting was described as a significant step towards making the justice delivery system more accessible to people in the Union Territory.

The successful conduct of the Circuit Sitting was facilitated through close coordination and logistical arrangements by the Housing & Protocol Department and the Department of Law and Justice, UT Ladakh.