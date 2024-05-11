Over 350 missing persons traced till April 30 this year

Jammu, May 10
The Jammu police have reunited 358 missing persons with their family till April 30 this year.
These include 145 men and 193 women, whose missing reports were lodged in different police stations and public posts in Jammu.
All the traced persons were reunited with their families after completion of the legal formalities. Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar has issued necessary directions to the subordinate units, including all zonal SDPOs and SHOs among other officials, to make sincere efforts to track all missing persons.
