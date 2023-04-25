Over 40 quizzed amid Poonch attack probe

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, April 24

More than 40 persons have been detained for questioning as part of a massive operation currently underway to track down the terrorists involved in the Poonch terror attack, officials said on Monday. Additional troops have been inducted to further intensify the cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas.

As the operation entered fourth day on Monday with engagement of multiple security agencies, the entire belt is put under cordon, they said. Five Army personnel were killed and the sixth was seriously injured when their vehicle caught fire during a terror attack in Poonch on Thursday.

According to the investigation, the terrorists likely hid in a culvert on a stretch of the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road before they attacked the truck that was carrying soldiers, officials said.

The armoured vehicle was found riddled with more than 50 bullet marks, they said. During the search operation, troops came across a few natural cave hideouts in the area, which could possibly have been used by the terrorists in the past, they said, adding the troops are also looking for any improvised explosive devices (IEDs) terrorists may have planted in the densely forested areas.

Meanwhile, scores of people, including children and women, in Poonch and Kishtwar districts took part in candlelight marches to pay homage to the martyred soldiers.

A similar vigil was held in the district's Mendhar area to pay homage.