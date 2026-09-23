Over 4,200 ‘objectionable’ books withdrawn from circulation, J&K Assembly told

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sheikh Khursheed during the ongoing Assembly session, the Higher Education Department said that a "clear and objective criterion" had been adopted for identifying objectionable material in accordance with directions issued through a 2026 government circular.

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The department said the process of scrutinising books and other material for possible withdrawal was still underway and could take more time as it involved a laborious exercise.

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Providing details of the progress made so far, the department informed the House that 21,81,582 books had been examined across Jammu and Kashmir.

Of these, 518 copies of 19 banned titles were found and withdrawn from circulation. In addition, 4,249 books, other than banned titles, were also removed after scrutiny.

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The department further stated that 1,752 books had been referred to the Director Colleges for expert examination.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, the department said higher educational institutions are centres of learning, research and academic excellence and are expected to promote constitutional values, scientific temper, critical thinking, responsible citizenship and respect for the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

It maintained that the scrutiny was aimed at ensuring that educational institutions continue to uphold these principles.

Later, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed questioned the removal of books from libraries functioning under the Higher Education Department, alleging that the government had failed to furnish details sought through his starred question in the Assembly.

Khursheed said the absence of a complete list of the withdrawn books raised questions about the basis on which the exercise had been carried out and whether it could affect the preservation of Jammu and Kashmir's history, literature and academic record.

"This is a serious issue. When the Assembly session resumes, we will again seek the complete list of these books from the government," he said.