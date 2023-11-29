 Over 43,000 stray dogs in Jammu, 36,000 sterilised, vaccinated so far : The Tribune India

  J & K
  • Over 43,000 stray dogs in Jammu, 36,000 sterilised, vaccinated so far

Over 43,000 stray dogs in Jammu, 36,000 sterilised, vaccinated so far

Over 43,000 stray dogs in Jammu, 36,000 sterilised, vaccinated so far

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Out of nearly 43,000 stray dogs present in the municipal limits of Jammu city, 36,000 have so far been sterilised and vaccinated by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Municipal Veterinary Officer (MVO) Dr Divya Sharma said the operation has been carried out under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme being run by the JMC.

She laid emphasis on the fact that as per ABC (Dog) Rules, 2023, stray dogs are not being dislocated from one locality to other but they are only being captured for sterilisation and vaccination and are released back in the same area with a permanent identification mark which is ‘right ear-notch’.

Sharma was speaking during an awareness-cum-interaction programme organised on Tuesday by Veterinary section of JMC in collaboration with Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rehari.

The main motive of the programme was to aware the school students regarding the importance of ABC programme being implemented by the JMC in all its 75 wards and its impact on society.

Dr Divya Sharma also presented a power point presentation on various animal welfare activities as well as implementation, objectives and success of ABC programme. She also demonstrated how the stray dog population can be controlled in a time-bound manner via effective ABC programme implementation that will also curb the spread of rabies, both in human as well as animals.

In his address, Jammu Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Kulbhushan Khajuria appreciated the role of Veterinary services wing of JMC for organising mass awareness extension programmes in educational institutions of Jammu city. He also advised the Veterinary wing to organise such kind of awareness-cum-interaction programmes with students in future also.

#Jammu


