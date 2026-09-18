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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 500 gold coins seized from vehicle in J-K’s Kulgam, 3 held

Over 500 gold coins seized from vehicle in J-K’s Kulgam, 3 held

Woman among those detained after security forces recover 500-600 coins during checking at Mirbazar

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Three persons, including a woman, were apprehended and over 500 gold coins were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. File
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Three persons, including a woman, were apprehended and over 500 gold coins were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that during checking of a vehicle bearing Madhya Pradesh registration at Mirbazar locality of the south Kashmir district, security forces recovered 500-600 gold coins from it.

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The weight and value of the coins seized are not immediately known.

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The vehicle, which was heading from Qazigund towards Srinagar, was seized and taken to Police Post Mirbazar, they said.

Three persons, including a woman, on board the vehicle were taken into custody, the sources said.

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Further questioning and investigation are going on, they added.

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