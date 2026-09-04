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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 500 kanals of migrant land retrieved in J&K this year

Over 500 kanals of migrant land retrieved in J&K this year

andipora recorded highest recovery with 146 kanals, followed by Baramulla, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said that more than 500 kanals of migrant land had been retrieved and either secured under “superdari” or handed over to the original owners between January and July this year.

The data was shared during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to comprehensively review the quality and disposal of grievances lodged by Kashmiri migrant property holders across all ten districts of the Kashmir Division under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

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A spokesman said 522 kanals and 15.9 marlas of migrant land had been retrieved during the period.

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Bandipora emerged as one of the leading districts, with 146 kanals and 7 marlas retrieved, followed by Baramulla with 82 kanals and 10 marlas, Kulgam with 80 kanals and 0.5 marlas, Ganderbal with 53 kanals, and Srinagar with 50 kanals and 16.9 marlas.

Officials said the meeting was informed that the Online Migrant Grievance Portal (RRCM) had so far registered 12,223 complaints covering various categories of violations, including 5,341 encroachment cases, 2,874 trespassing cases and 442 cases related to record tampering.

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Of these, 10,038 cases had been closed by the District Magistrates, while 7,605 cases had received final approval through the RRCM mechanism.

The Chief Secretary directed the Divisional and District Administrations to ensure quality, thorough and time-bound disposal of every grievance, with particular emphasis on cases pending for long periods.

He stressed that every complaint must be examined comprehensively and decided strictly on merit to ensure satisfactory resolution for the concerned property owners.

Calling for greater use of technology in the management and protection of migrant properties, Dulloo directed the remaining districts to expedite completion of geo-tagged inventories of migrant properties.

He said comprehensive digital inventories would provide a reliable asset database and strengthen the monitoring, protection and management of such properties.

A detailed presentation by the Relief Commissioner (Migrant) highlighted progress in strengthening the institutional, administrative and technological framework for the protection of migrant properties and disposal of related grievances.

The administration has also instituted an independent telephonic quality-verification mechanism through the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to assess the quality of disposal of cases shown as closed.

Of the 4,918 applicants successfully contacted during the verification exercise, 4,605 expressed satisfaction with the disposal of their cases. The remaining grievances have been flagged for further administrative scrutiny and necessary remedial action.

The administration has further strengthened direct engagement with migrant property holders through grassroots outreach camps.

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