Over 5,800 patients benefit from Army’s 2-day mega medical camp in Kishtwar

Over 5,800 patients availed free special health services at the two-day mega medical camp organised by the Army under operation ‘Sadbhavana’ (goodwill) in Kishtwar district, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

As many as 3,106 people were attended to at the medical camp at Advance Landing Ground (ALG), inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and availed free healthcare services on the first day on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

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The defence official said the heavy influx of patients continued on Monday, with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, ophthalmologists, paediatricians, orthopaedic specialists, nephrologists, anaesthetists, ENT specialists and dental professionals providing free consultations, medical examinations and medicines.

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A large number of assistive devices, including wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, walking sticks and hearing aids, were distributed to eligible beneficiaries following medical assessments.

The spokesperson said dedicated stalls for Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen provided assistance with pensions, documentation, welfare schemes and grievance redressal.

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A separate youth facilitation stall offered guidance on Agniveer recruitment, eligibility criteria, selection procedures and career opportunities in the Defence Forces.

The official said representatives from various banks and government departments, including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Health provided necessary guidance about banking services, government welfare schemes and livelihood opportunities, ensuring comprehensive community welfare outreach.