DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 5,800 patients benefit from Army’s 2-day mega medical camp in Kishtwar

Over 5,800 patients benefit from Army’s 2-day mega medical camp in Kishtwar

Large number of assistive devices, including wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, walking sticks and hearing aids, were distributed

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Over 5,800 patients availed free special health services at the two-day mega medical camp organised by the Army under operation ‘Sadbhavana’ (goodwill) in Kishtwar district, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

As many as 3,106 people were attended to at the medical camp at Advance Landing Ground (ALG), inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and availed free healthcare services on the first day on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The defence official said the heavy influx of patients continued on Monday, with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, ophthalmologists, paediatricians, orthopaedic specialists, nephrologists, anaesthetists, ENT specialists and dental professionals providing free consultations, medical examinations and medicines.

Advertisement

A large number of assistive devices, including wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, walking sticks and hearing aids, were distributed to eligible beneficiaries following medical assessments.

The spokesperson said dedicated stalls for Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen provided assistance with pensions, documentation, welfare schemes and grievance redressal.

Advertisement

A separate youth facilitation stall offered guidance on Agniveer recruitment, eligibility criteria, selection procedures and career opportunities in the Defence Forces.

The official said representatives from various banks and government departments, including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Health provided necessary guidance about banking services, government welfare schemes and livelihood opportunities, ensuring comprehensive community welfare outreach.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts