Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 6.5 kg heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan seized along IB in Jammu

Over 6.5 kg heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan seized along IB in Jammu

Contraband seized during a joint operation of the 165th battalion of BSF

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:45 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Image for representation.
A major cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt was foiled along the International Border on Saturday with the seizure of over 6.5 kg of heroin worth over Rs 40 crore in the R S Pura sector here, officials said.

The contraband was recovered during a joint operation of the 165th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and police from Nai Basti Karotana village in Baspur area, following information about a drone dropping material from across the border, they said.

Police received information about the suspected drone movement on the intervening night of February 13 and 14, a spokesperson said.

Two yellow-coloured packets containing 6.582 kg heroin were found in the fields near the International Border during the search and subsequently seized, he said, terming the seizure as a “significant achievement” on the anti-drug trafficking front.

A case under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the exact source and destination of the recovered contraband, he said, adding that a breakthrough is expected as the investigation progresses.

Police urged the citizens, especially those residing near the International Border, to come forward with any information regarding illegal drug activities in their localities.

“With continued public cooperation, sincere efforts are being made to build a drug-free and crime-free society,” the spokesperson said.

The recovery comes a day after police arrested two people for allegedly smuggling heroin from Pakistan using a drone in the border areas of Kathua district.

Jatin, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, and Danish Dogra alias Sajan of Jakhbar in Kathua, were arrested in connection with a case related to drone-dropping near Nagri and the recovery of 150 grams of heroin.

The duo was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler through VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls.

