Over 6,400 tonnes of apple transported from Kashmir to Delhi through parcel trains

Northern Railways on Saturday said that over 6,400 tonne of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, since the launch of direct goods trains from the Valley earlier this month.

In a statement issued by the Jammu Division, Northern Railways confirmed the continued operation of parcel trains carrying apples from the Kashmir Valley to Delhi. The Railways also announced plans to soon commence parcel train services from the Baramulla Railway Station terminal in north Kashmir.

The initiative began on September 11 with two parcel van coaches—one bound for Jammu and the other for Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Each van was loaded with approximately 23 tonne of goods.

On September 15, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir flagged off a special train comprising eight parcel van coaches (each with a 23-tonne capacity) from Srinagar to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi.

“These trains reach their destination significantly faster than road transport,” the Railways said. “Continuing this trend, more than 6,400 tonne of apples have now been transported using both BCN covered wagons and parcel coaches from the Anantnag Goods Shed Terminal.”

In addition to apples, the Railways is expanding its parcel services to include other essential commodities. So far, over 500 tonne of mustard oil and various food items have been transported from Bari Brahmana to Budgam, helping maintain the supply chain amid road connectivity disruptions.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative has been a major boost for apple growers and traders in the Valley. "The Railways will soon commence parcel train services with dedicated rakes from the Baramulla Railway Station terminal," he added.