Over 72,000 students appear for Class 10 exams across Kashmir

More than 72,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations across the Kashmir Valley, with the School Education Department establishing 687 examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Wani said the examinations commenced smoothly, with adequate arrangements in place for students, including proper seating, lighting and sufficient staff at the examination centres.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Wani said a total of 72,232 students were appearing for the examinations and urged parents to enrol more children in government schools, highlighting the facilities and benefits provided by the government.

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He said examination centres had been allotted keeping students’ convenience in mind to minimise travel. The examination timing was fixed at 11 am to allow students sufficient time to reach their respective centres.

“No complaints have been received from anywhere about students being delayed due to traffic or any other reason. I feel that the examination went very smoothly, and students faced no difficulties whatsoever,” Wani said.

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The Director School Education said officials had inspected examination centres and found the examinations proceeding peacefully. Police personnel had also been deployed at locations where the administration anticipated potential security concerns, he added.

Wani appealed to parents to prefer government schools, citing the range of facilities available to students, including free uniforms, meals and textbooks, along with exemption from tuition fees.

“It is our humble appeal to all citizens to turn increasingly towards government schools. The government has provided extensive facilities for children in government schools, such as free uniforms, free meals, free textbooks and no tuition fees,” he said.

He also highlighted the qualifications of government school teachers and the department’s efforts to ensure adequate staffing at educational institutions, urging parents to enrol more children in government schools.

The examinations began amid arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful and hassle-free experience for students across the Valley, officials said.