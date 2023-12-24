Over 800-year-old sculptures found

PTI

Jammu, December 23

A pair of sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Indrani, dating back to the 12th century AD, were unearthed here, officials said on Saturday. The ancient sculptures were found during digging at the Bhour camp on the outskirts of Jammu and were subsequently taken into possession by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, the officials said.

Quoting preliminary findings, officials said it had been found that the sculptures were very rare dating back to the 12th century AD. These sculptures depict the human form of Goddess Indrani, measuring 28 x 13.5 inches weighing 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches weighing 40 kg, the officials said. A four-member team took possession of the sculptures for preservation.

