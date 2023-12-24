Over 800-year-old sculptures found

Jammu, December 23
A pair of sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Indrani, dating back to the 12th century AD, were unearthed here, officials said on Saturday. The ancient sculptures were found during digging at the Bhour camp on the outskirts of Jammu and were subsequently taken into possession by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, the officials said.
Quoting preliminary findings, officials said it had been found that the sculptures were very rare dating back to the 12th century AD. These sculptures depict the human form of Goddess Indrani, measuring 28 x 13.5 inches weighing 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches weighing 40 kg, the officials said. A four-member team took possession of the sculptures for preservation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year